Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Trollhaugen // Human On Board // TELEPATHY Ep.3 Vol.7

Written by Dylan Demers

You know when you’re in the right place at the right time? And when that place is a snowy haven riddled with blue and yellow steel? And that time is every moment of every winter day? And then your brain waves sync up with all of the humans in your general vicinity? And this magical telepathic conversation is happening between filmer and rider and rider and filmer? Yeaaa, we know that feeling too. If you are not familiar, please witness Exhibits A through Z in Episode 3 of #HumanOnBoard. Mmmm the sweet sweet sounds of telepathy.

Film & Edit by | Robbie Weides

Music | Banshee by Kendra Morris

Riders | Logan Herber
Charlie Folkert
Jake Antisdale
Kyle Kennedy
Grady Tank
McKinley
Boody
Nixon Johnson
Ethan Deiss

