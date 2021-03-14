Trollhaugen // Human On Board // TELEPATHY Ep.3 Vol.7

You know when you’re in the right place at the right time? And when that place is a snowy haven riddled with blue and yellow steel? And that time is every moment of every winter day? And then your brain waves sync up with all of the humans in your general vicinity? And this magical telepathic conversation is happening between filmer and rider and rider and filmer? Yeaaa, we know that feeling too. If you are not familiar, please witness Exhibits A through Z in Episode 3 of #HumanOnBoard. Mmmm the sweet sweet sounds of telepathy.

Film & Edit by | Robbie Weides

Music | Banshee by Kendra Morris

Riders | Logan Herber

Charlie Folkert

Jake Antisdale

Kyle Kennedy

Grady Tank

McKinley

Boody

Nixon Johnson

Ethan Deiss