Goth Nite features snowboarders from the Denver scene and beyond. Filmed in various locations around Colorado and beyond. We had a lot of fun making this video over the past few years and felt it was time to share it with the rest of the world. Thank you to anyone who boarded, filmed, took photos, shoveled or gave help in anyway. We are forever grateful. 🙂
Featuring:
Justin Phipps
Grant Giller
Taylor Boyd
Jamie Lynn
Max Warbington
Gus Warbington
Ted Borland
Tim Eddy
Kit Hendrickson
Maxwell Carl Scott
Brendan Sullivan
Drew Elfin
Ben Hayden
Shawn Bond
Greyson Clifford
Morgan Lynne Anderson
Zach Ahrens
Jackson Fowler
Chris Sypert
Brendan Barry
Tucker Andrews
Filmed & Edited by: Brendan Barry
Additional filming by: Greyson Clifford & More