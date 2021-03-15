Goth Nite features snowboarders from the Denver scene and beyond. Filmed in various locations around Colorado and beyond. We had a lot of fun making this video over the past few years and felt it was time to share it with the rest of the world. Thank you to anyone who boarded, filmed, took photos, shoveled or gave help in anyway. We are forever grateful. 🙂

Featuring:

Justin Phipps

Grant Giller

Taylor Boyd

Jamie Lynn

Max Warbington

Gus Warbington

Ted Borland

Tim Eddy

Kit Hendrickson

Maxwell Carl Scott

Brendan Sullivan

Drew Elfin

Ben Hayden

Shawn Bond

Greyson Clifford

Morgan Lynne Anderson

Zach Ahrens

Jackson Fowler

Chris Sypert

Brendan Barry

Tucker Andrews

Filmed & Edited by: Brendan Barry

Additional filming by: Greyson Clifford & More