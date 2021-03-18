Dusty Henricksen | The Bomb Hole Episode 48

Dusty talk’s pulling the first quad cork in a competition, winning two X-Games medal’s in 2021, Biggie Smalls Hypnotize on repeat, X-Games Real Snow, is big air progressing too far, going hollow head, body mechanic’s while snowboarding, trampolines, air awareness and much more! Dusty Henricksen entered the 2021 X-Games as a hopeful just like any other rider that day but walked away a champion with two Gold medal’s at the age of 17. He is now 18 years old backed by brands like Monster, Oakley and his newest sponsor Salomon, also a member of the US Team and a future Olympic hopeful. Dusty is a very humble kid raised by the snowboard park at Mammoth resort with an incredible sense of style and an insane bag of tricks. We got a chance to sit down with Dusty and get a peak into the mind set of a young rider at the top of his game in this week’s episode of The Bomb Hole!

