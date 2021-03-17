Corelation # 1 with Erik Leon.

Erik starts his winter by heading straight to the streets of Anchorage, Alaska.

Filmed by Ted Borland

Artwork by Maserati

The mission of Corelation is to create cool snowboarding and use it to give back to non-profit organizations that help get kids into snowboarding. This episode goes towards Hoods to Woods. Check slushthemagazine.com to see the story of this trip and pick up a Tote bag, from which all profits go directly towards helping Hoods to Woods!

Corelation is proudly supported by Arbor Snowboards, Flux Bindings, 10 Barrel, The Ikon Pass & GoPro.