Brett Stamper, or “The Hitman” as many know him by, goes faster and bigger than most on a snowboard. He popped on our radar a few years ago and we’re stoked to welcome him to the Damage Inc Youngblood Crew. Yeah Brett!

Film:

Sam Gravelle

Jake McPherson

Jackson Mane

Dan Spooner

Wyatt Lindberg

Paddy Flanagan

Blake Lamb

Edit: Scooter Stanko